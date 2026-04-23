‘Alberta Time’: Bill tabled to ditch clock changes, keep daylight time all year

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government introduced on Thursday proposed legislation that would see the province abandon clock changes and remain on daylight time year-round.

Dale Nally, the minister for Service Alberta, tabled the bill, saying the province would be on “Alberta Time.”

It would spell the end to decades of debate and votes on seasonal time shifting.

“We’re now done talking about it and we’re taking action,” Nally told reporters before introducing the bill.

“(And) in terms of (calling it) Alberta Time, it just seemed like it would be a good one.”

Smith signalled earlier this week the move was coming and said decisions such as the recent one from neighbouring British Columbia to ditch clock changes forced her hand.

If the bill passes, Albertans wouldn’t turn their clocks back an hour as scheduled on Nov. 1.

Permanent daylight time means Albertans would see more darkness longer in the morning during winter but enjoy more daylight at day’s end.

Nally said Albertans would benefit by having more time at the end of the day to enjoy family or take their dogs for a walk while the sun is still out.

On the downside, students would be heading to school in the dark and the timing of nationally televised sports, such as hockey, might be affected.

Nally addressed that possible problem. “No one in this room’s a bigger (Edmonton) Oiler fan than I am.

“And I’ve got to tell you, you can drop that puck at 10 o’clock (at night) and I’m not missing the game — and I think there’s a lot of Albertans that feel that way.”

He added, “I have full confidence that we’re giving them the runway and the time that they need to figure this out. It’s not gonna change Albertans from being Oilers fans or (Calgary) Flames fans.”

The decision would put Alberta permanently six hours behind the universal base longitude line that runs through Greenwich in east London.

The bill is expected to reignite debate over whether permanent daylight or standard time is best.

Medical and circadian experts say standard is better to match human biology while avoiding dark mornings. Daylight advocates say more late light promotes recreation and other sun fun activities.

Smith has left the door open on revisiting year-round daylight time but says it’s time to at least try it.

“People don’t really know what it’s going to be until they live it,” she said Wednesday. “No one’s shy of telling me what their opinion is, and so I’m sure we’ll get a gauge on whether or not people think that we’ve made a mistake.”

Adopting permanent daylight time has been a hotly contested topic in Alberta. It was narrowly defeated in a provincewide referendum five years ago.

Albertans are scheduled to vote on a raft of referendum questions Oct. 19, but Smith said time change won’t be on it.

She said if citizens voted then to stay on permanent daylight time, it would only leave two weeks for businesses and others to prepare.

The Northwest Territories is following Alberta’s lead to adopt permanent daylight time, announcing this week it would make the change in order to stay in line with Alberta.

To the east, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said he plans to consult the public on whether it should also ditch clock changes.

Should Alberta move to year-round daylight time, it means B.C. would be one hour behind Alberta all year, and Saskatchewan and Alberta would always be on the same time.

Alberta would be on the same time as Manitoba in winter and one hour behind it in summer.

Much of Ontario and Quebec would be one hour ahead in winter and two hours ahead in summer.

For most of the Atlantic provinces, the change would put Alberta two hours behind in winter and three hours back in the summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press