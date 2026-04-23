WestJet joins Air Canada in increasing fees for checked baggage

WestJet has increased its checked baggage fees effective Thursday, joining Air Canada, which also announced a similar measure in recent days.

In a statement to CityNews, WestJet said it updated its “baggage fee structure” due to “industry revenue trends as well as impacts from current global conditions.”

Passengers checking in their first bag will see a $5 increase on their first and second prepaid checked bags, a $10 increase on their first and second checked bags paid at airport check-in, and a $50 fee increase for excess, overweight, and oversized baggage.

The airline also said WestJet Teal Rewards members will continue to get a $5 baggage fee discount on their first prepaid checked bag.

Last week, Air Canada also announced higher baggage fees, raising the first checked bag from $35 to $45 in its basic economy class on domestic, U.S., and sun destination flights.

The increase in baggage fees comes just days after WestJet cut flight capacity as the war in Iran causes the price of jet fuel to soar. Air Canada and Air Transat have also moved to trim flight capacity.

Carriers around the globe have dropped less lucrative routes and grounded older, less energy-efficient planes in the face of high fuel costs.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran launched in late February caused an effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about a fifth of the world’s crude oil, prompting massive spikes in the price of energy.

Jet fuel prices shot up at even higher rates than oil amid the threat of massive shortages as the closure drags on and refineries in the Persian Gulf deal with damage from Iranian attacks.