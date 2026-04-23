Southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street reopening Friday morning

When it comes to Toronto construction projects, the words “ahead of schedule” aren’t heard very often, but the City’s chief engineer says that’s the case with work on the southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street.

“We are going to be finishing up the Richmond ramp work tonight and we will have it open for traffic before the rush hour tomorrow morning,” said Jennifer Graham Harkness at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “We’re about a week ahead of schedule.”

The ramp that connects the DVP to the downtown core has been closed since last October for critical repairs, including strengthening the structure, and was scheduled to reopen May 1.

The closure was part of a larger rehabilitation project on four bridges and elevated roads near Eastern Avenue and Adelaide Street, which Graham Harkness says is also several months ahead of schedule.

The project was fast-tracked as Toronto prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to avoid permanent lane closures on Eastern Avenue during the tournament.

The accelerated schedule was made possible by continuing construction through the winter months, extending work hours and adding crews, which allowed them to work 24/7.

“We’ve really been putting some effort into to trying to get our projects done as quickly as possible because we know the disruption that they’re causing to traffic,” said Graham Harkness.

Adelaide Street and Eastern Avenue will be closed overnight to remove barriers and get the roads ready for the morning.