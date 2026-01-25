Opposition to press Liberals on backing up promises with action to bolster economy

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2026 1:51 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2026 4:01 pm.

OTTAWA — Opposition members say they will press Prime Minister Mark Carney to back up his bold words about Canada’s future with concrete action as Parliament resumes Monday after the holiday break.

Carney returns to the front bench of the House of Commons after travelling the globe to spur exports and drum up investment from new sources amid deep uncertainty about Canada’s trading relationship with the United States.

In a high-profile speech in Switzerland, the prime minister urged other middle powers to join Canada in building a new order that embraces respect for human rights, sustainable development, state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Liberals can expect pressure in the House from opposition MPs demanding to know what the government will do to help Canadians who are losing their jobs and struggling to put food on the table.

Opposition House leader Andrew Scheer says the Conservatives will push for measures including a capital gains tax credit to encourage people to invest in Canadian businesses.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies says New Democrats will focus on policies that can be implemented now to address the party’s priorities — jobs, housing, health care and affordability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2026.

— With files from David Baxter

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

