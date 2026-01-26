Hamilton woman accused of embezzling $72K from local charity

A woman from Hamilton, Ont. has been arrested and charged after more than $70,000 went missing from the coffers of a local charity.

Investigators have accused 56-year-old Viola Galamini of embezzling the funds from a fundraising account belonging to Rygiel Supports for Community Living, which helps people with developmental disabilities.

Police say approximately $72,000 was taken between the years of 2021 and 2023.

A forensic investigation pointed investigators to Galamini, who was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with four offences, including criminal breach of trust, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and use of a forged document.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in April 2026.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Galamini worked for the organization as a community resource facilitator beginning in 2001, according to a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to her.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.