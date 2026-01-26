In photos: Toronto’s snowiest day in recorded history

As Toronto grapples with the biggest snow dump in the city’s recorded history, CityNews viewers and readers are sharing photos of its impact in their neighbourhoods.

From cars buried in snow to small dogs, the images and videos show the big dig out in progress after the record breaking storm.

Cristina Campbell from Etobicoke shared a photo of an igloo she built over several days and nights, entirely by hand.

“The goal wasn’t just to build an igloo, but to create a welcoming space for kids and families in the neighbourhood to gather during the coldest days of winter,” she wrote to CityNews.



“What started as a personal project quickly turned into a community hub — kids playing, neighbours stopping by, hot chocolate being shared, and families spending time together outdoors despite the freezing temperatures.”

A hand built igloo in an Etobicoke resident’s front yard. Credit: Cristina Campbell



Videos from across the city paint a picture of what Sunday night was like as children and pups frolicked in the snow, while others got walloped.



Browse through photos and videos from across the GTA below. Click here to submit your photos.

