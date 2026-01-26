In photos: Toronto’s snowiest day in recorded history

Footage taken during a major snow event in Toronto captured the moment two dogs attempted to go on a stroll when a snowplow accidently buried them while clearing the roads. The animals continued on their walk unharmed after.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted January 26, 2026 12:36 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 1:23 pm.

As Toronto grapples with the biggest snow dump in the city’s recorded history, CityNews viewers and readers are sharing photos of its impact in their neighbourhoods.

From cars buried in snow to small dogs, the images and videos show the big dig out in progress after the record breaking storm.

Cristina Campbell from Etobicoke shared a photo of an igloo she built over several days and nights, entirely by hand.

“The goal wasn’t just to build an igloo, but to create a welcoming space for kids and families in the neighbourhood to gather during the coldest days of winter,” she wrote to CityNews.

“What started as a personal project quickly turned into a community hub — kids playing, neighbours stopping by, hot chocolate being shared, and families spending time together outdoors despite the freezing temperatures.”

A hand built igloo in an Etobicoke resident’s front yard. Credit: Cristina Campbell


Videos from across the city paint a picture of what Sunday night was like as children and pups frolicked in the snow, while others got walloped.


Browse through photos and videos from across the GTA below. Click here to submit your photos.

Open Gallery 7 items

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

2h ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

3h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2m ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

17m ago

Top Stories

Toronto buried under record snowfall as downtown hit with 61 cm

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

2h ago

OPP warns of treacherous roads after 200 crashes, fatal ramp incident in GTHA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

updated

3h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

2m ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

3h ago

1:21
Toronto commuters buried in more than 60 cm of snow

As Toronto wakes up to more than 60 cm of snow, commuters are struggling to go about their day as sidewalks and roads are blanketed in snow.

3h ago

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

14h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

17h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

22h ago

More Videos