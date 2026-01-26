Most NDP MPs unable to get to Ottawa for return of Parliament due to weather delays

OTTAWA — Most NDP MPs were unable to get to Ottawa today for the return of Parliament after weather-related travel issues stranded several of them in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

A party spokesperson says four MPs, including interim leader Don Davies, are in transit to Ottawa after being unable to leave Rankin Inlet for Winnipeg until Sunday.

Davies told The Canadian Press their return flights from the caucus retreat in Rankin Inlet were cancelled Friday due to the weather.

NDP MPs Heather McPherson and Alexandre Boulerice are expected to be in the House of Commons today.

Manitoba MP Leah Gazan is expected to participate virtually from her riding in Winnipeg.

The NDP caucus is planning to assemble in Ottawa on Tuesday after a weekend of extremely cold weather in much of Canada, including Nunavut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press