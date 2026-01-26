Driver charged for allegedly fleeing crash to dispose of $200k worth of drugs in Mississauga

A driver has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and attempting to dispose of $200,000 worth of drugs in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Elm Drive around 11 p.m. on Jan. 9 for reports of a crash between a black Hyundai Elantra and black Range Rover.

Once on scene, witnesses told officers the driver of the Range Rover allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was tracked on foot by the Air Support Unit and was allegedly observed discarding bags of property. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The bags allegedly contained drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $200,000.

A search warrant was later executed at the suspect’s Mississauga home and more methamphetamine was allegedly seized along with currency.

As a result, 23-year-old Nitin Malik is facing multiple charges including failure to stop about an accident, fail to comply with a release order, possession for the purpose – Schedule I cocaine, possession for the purpose – Schedule I methamphetamines, and possession for the purpose – opioid.