Streetcar derails at Queen and Coxwell

A streetcar derailed at Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue on Monday morning.

Toronto police are warning of delays in the area and advising drivers and commuters to use alternate routes. No injuries were reported.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CityNews the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time and the priority is to get the car back on the tracks.

The 501 Queen streetcar is temporarily detouring via Gerrard Street East. Shuttle buses are running.