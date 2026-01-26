Raptors keep rolling with gutsy 103-101 win vs. 1st-place Thunder

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks for an outlet against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings).

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2026 6:11 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 6:13 am.

Immanuel Quickley had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 103-101 on Sunday night.

R.J. Barrett scored 14 points, and Scottie Barnes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their fourth straight.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He scored at least 20 points for the 117th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NBA history.

Lu Dort scored a season-high 19 points, Kenrich Williams scored 15, and Chet Holmgren added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City was coming off a surprise home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. It was the third time this season the Thunder lost consecutive games and just their fourth home loss.

The Thunder were missing starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein and key reserve Ajay Mitchell, among others, with injuries. They lost guard Cason Wallace during the game with a sore left groin.

Toronto led 54-50 at halftime and held Gilgeous-Alexander to nine points on 2-for-5 shooting before the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander got going in the third quarter, and his driving layup gave the Thunder a 68-66 lead. He scored 12 points in the period to help Oklahoma City take an 81-79 lead into the fourth.

Toronto led 101-99 when Barnes blocked a short jumper by the 7-foot-1 Holmgren and the Raptors grabbed the rebound.

Toronto’s Jamal Shead missed two free throws with 13 seconds remaining, but the Raptors pulled in the rebound. Quickley was fouled and made two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to give Toronto the space it needed.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning league MVP with a reputation for strong clutch play, scored just three points in the final quarter and got off just one shot attempt.

Toronto hosts the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Top Stories

Pearson's 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto's snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

34m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

17m ago

OPP reports 200 crashes, 150 stuck vehicles as highways remain hazardous Monday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to...

25m ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTHA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTHA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

updated

52m ago

