Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to roughly 200 collisions and another 150 calls for vehicles stuck in ditches, snowbanks, or unable to move following the region’s record‑setting snowstorm.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said conditions remain extremely challenging even though the storm has passed, with plows still struggling to clear lanes narrowed by massive snow piles.

“The snow has moved off, but the work continues,” Schmidt said in a video update.

“Plows continue to try to clear the lanes of the highway, but in many cases, there is no place to push the snow. The shoulders are covered, and the ramps are still treacherous. In many cases, you still cannot see the lane markings on the highways.”

Schmidt said the OPP’s collision reporting centres are expected to be “very busy” as drivers begin filing reports from crashes that occurred during and after the storm.

A woman is seen shovelling snow during a snowstorm in Toronto. Photo: Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

GTHA highways difficult to navigate

Despite round‑the‑clock plowing, Schmidt warned that many major routes remain partially obstructed. Snow‑covered shoulders, reduced visibility from blowing snow, and hidden lane markings continue to pose risks for morning commuters.

“Side roads, city roads, driveways are still a mess. A lot of snow out there,” he said. “It is gonna be a tough and challenging drive for many people [Monday] morning.”

The OPP is urging drivers to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and ensure their vehicles are fully cleared of snow and ice before heading out.

With cleanup efforts ongoing, Schmidt encouraged residents to delay travel until plows can make more progress.

“If you can avoid travel, wait until the plows have done all their work and the roads are in much better condition,” he said. “It will take some time, but it has been a busy 24 hours. We made it through, and let’s keep doing our part.”