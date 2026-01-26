OPP reports 200 crashes, 150 stuck vehicles as highways remain hazardous Monday

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2026 8:09 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 8:19 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Monday after a chaotic 24 hours on highways across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), where officers responded to roughly 200 collisions and another 150 calls for vehicles stuck in ditches, snowbanks, or unable to move following the region’s record‑setting snowstorm.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said conditions remain extremely challenging even though the storm has passed, with plows still struggling to clear lanes narrowed by massive snow piles.

“The snow has moved off, but the work continues,” Schmidt said in a video update.

Related:

“Plows continue to try to clear the lanes of the highway, but in many cases, there is no place to push the snow. The shoulders are covered, and the ramps are still treacherous. In many cases, you still cannot see the lane markings on the highways.”

Schmidt said the OPP’s collision reporting centres are expected to be “very busy” as drivers begin filing reports from crashes that occurred during and after the storm.

A woman is seen shovelling snow during a snowstorm in Toronto. Photo: Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

GTHA highways difficult to navigate

Despite round‑the‑clock plowing, Schmidt warned that many major routes remain partially obstructed. Snow‑covered shoulders, reduced visibility from blowing snow, and hidden lane markings continue to pose risks for morning commuters.

“Side roads, city roads, driveways are still a mess. A lot of snow out there,” he said. “It is gonna be a tough and challenging drive for many people [Monday] morning.”

The OPP is urging drivers to slow down, keep their eyes on the road, and ensure their vehicles are fully cleared of snow and ice before heading out.

With cleanup efforts ongoing, Schmidt encouraged residents to delay travel until plows can make more progress.

“If you can avoid travel, wait until the plows have done all their work and the roads are in much better condition,” he said. “It will take some time, but it has been a busy 24 hours. We made it through, and let’s keep doing our part.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson's 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto's snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

33m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

16m ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTHA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTHA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

updated

51m ago

Major winter storm dumps 60 cm of snow on parts of GTHA

Environment Canada says Sunday's winter storm dropped as much as 60 cm of snow in some parts of Toronto and areas west of the city. The National Weather Service said the southern parts of Etobicoke...

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

Pearson's 46 cm marks snowiest day on record, caps Toronto's snowiest month since 1937

Toronto awoke Monday to the aftermath of a once‑in‑a‑generation winter storm, a system that delivered record‑breaking snowfall, paralyzed transportation across the region, and forced widespread...

updated

33m ago

Stretches of TTC subway shut down following massive winter storm

TTC riders are facing several service disruptions on Monday following a winter storm that dropped as much as 60 centimetres in Toronto. The following stretches of the subway are closed: Line 1:...

16m ago

Full list of school closures as massive snowstorm hits Toronto and GTHA

Thousands of schools across Southern Ontario will be closed on Monday as a massive winter storm is expected to dump 60 cm of snow on Toronto and the GTHA. In light of the forecasts, many secondary schools...

updated

51m ago

Major winter storm dumps 60 cm of snow on parts of GTHA

Environment Canada says Sunday's winter storm dropped as much as 60 cm of snow in some parts of Toronto and areas west of the city. The National Weather Service said the southern parts of Etobicoke...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

9h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

12h ago

4:37
Winter storm causing delays and cancellations at Pearson

Pearson International Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson provides an update on the winter conditions that are affecting flights at the airport on Sunday.

17h ago

3:42
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to Toronto and GTHA

The much-anticipated winter storm is bringing plenty of snow and wind gusts into Toronto and the GTHA, creating hazardous driving conditions.

17h ago

2:19
Toronto braces for up to 40 cm of snow Sunday

A major winter storm is set to hit Toronto and the GTHA on Sunday, creating some pretty serious travel issues. An orange winter storm warning is calling for snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 cm.

23h ago

More Videos