50 vehicles involved in several collisions halting traffic on Hwy. 401

A long line of vehicles is halted at Wallbridge Loyalist Road near Belleville. (Ontario Traffic Cameras)

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted January 27, 2026 11:57 am.

A long stretch of the main throughway from eastern Ontario is closed following what police are calling several collisions involving dozens of vehicles.

Provincial police said that Highway 401 westbound is closed at St. Hillaire Road in Trenton, and many collisions are reported in the area between Glen Miller and Wallbridge Loyalist roads, near Belleville.

Injuries are being assessed but police say an estimated 50 vehicles are involved.

The highway through this portion of Ontario is snow-covered as of Tuesday, after a wicked winter storm ripped through the province. Estimates put the Belleville, Ont. area at receiving 35 centimetres of snow from the Sunday evening system.

Vehicles are being routed off the highway at Wallbridge Road, but from traffic cameras, it appears to be a lengthy process.

Buses are gathering stranded motorists and are bringing them to the Trenton Arena. Drivable vehicles are being clear from the westbound lanes and tow trucks are gathering, police said in a 12:12 p.m. update.

Officials are warning of a “prolonged closure.”

“OPP recognizes extended highway closures can be frustrating. Crews are working towards reopening highway as quickly as possible,” it notes.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Vehicles being directed off Highway 401 after several crashes closed the area. (Ontario Traffic Cameras)

Second large impact to Hwy. 401

This follows another highway closure after a snowstorm earlier this month.

On Jan. 15, as lake-effect snow whipped through the area, drivers on Highway 401 between Lansdowne and Mallorytown were stopped after two serious crashes.

OPP said at least 20 vehicles were involved, but the crashes also created a backlog of hundreds of drivers stuck behind the mess. One child was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Other injuries were reported.

OPP did not have an exact number on those sent to hospital.

Top Stories

Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks -- not snow -- that shut down TTC...

1h ago

New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto's snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday's historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response -- removing all...

39m ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

6h ago

GTA dental surgeon overcomes the odds to continue his craft

A dental surgeon in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has overcome what for many would be an insurmountable challenge to continue doing what he loves and helping people along the way. Mehmet Danis has...

3m ago

