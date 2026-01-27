A long stretch of the main throughway from eastern Ontario is closed following what police are calling several collisions involving dozens of vehicles.

Provincial police said that Highway 401 westbound is closed at St. Hillaire Road in Trenton, and many collisions are reported in the area between Glen Miller and Wallbridge Loyalist roads, near Belleville.

Injuries are being assessed but police say an estimated 50 vehicles are involved.

The highway through this portion of Ontario is snow-covered as of Tuesday, after a wicked winter storm ripped through the province. Estimates put the Belleville, Ont. area at receiving 35 centimetres of snow from the Sunday evening system.

Vehicles are being routed off the highway at Wallbridge Road, but from traffic cameras, it appears to be a lengthy process.

Buses are gathering stranded motorists and are bringing them to the Trenton Arena. Drivable vehicles are being clear from the westbound lanes and tow trucks are gathering, police said in a 12:12 p.m. update.

Officials are warning of a “prolonged closure.”

“OPP recognizes extended highway closures can be frustrating. Crews are working towards reopening highway as quickly as possible,” it notes.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Vehicles being directed off Highway 401 after several crashes closed the area. (Ontario Traffic Cameras)

Second large impact to Hwy. 401

This follows another highway closure after a snowstorm earlier this month.

On Jan. 15, as lake-effect snow whipped through the area, drivers on Highway 401 between Lansdowne and Mallorytown were stopped after two serious crashes.

OPP said at least 20 vehicles were involved, but the crashes also created a backlog of hundreds of drivers stuck behind the mess. One child was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Other injuries were reported.

OPP did not have an exact number on those sent to hospital.