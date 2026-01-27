ICE agents will have a security role at Milan Cortina Olympics

FILE - Olympic rings are displayed near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines, at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Trisha Thomas and David Biller, The Associated Press

Posted January 27, 2026 8:55 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 9:27 am.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will have a security role during the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games, according to information shared with local media by sources at the U.S. Embassy in Rome. The Associated Press independently confirmed the information with two officials at the embassy.

The officials who confirmed ICE participation on Tuesday said that federal ICE agents would support diplomatic security details and would not run any immigration enforcement operations.

During previous Olympics, several federal agencies have supported security for U.S. diplomats, including the investigative component of ICE called Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the sources said. They could not be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

HSI has a global footprint, and it’s common for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide security support at major international events.

The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service does this as well, routinely supporting events like the Olympics. The use of U.S. law enforcement agencies in these contexts isn’t unusual. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Transportation Security Administration deployed officers to assist with airport screening due to the surge in visitors and the potential threat of attacks.

Citing images of masked ICE agents that have dominated coverage of unrest in Minneapolis, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said that ICE would not be welcome in his city, which is hosting most ice sports during the Feb. 6-22 Winter Games.

“This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt,’’ Sala told RTL Radio 102 before ICE’s deployment to the Games was confirmed.

ICE’s role had been reported over the weekend by the Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano, prompting conflicting statements from Italian authorities who did not want to appear to confirm the agency’s role.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Saturday he had not received confirmation of ICE’s deployment, but added that “I don’t see what the problem would be,’’ the news agency ANSA reported.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday repeated that the U.S. has not confirmed the makeup of its security detail but insisted that “at the moment there are no indications that ICE USA will act as an escort to the American delegation.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation attending the Feb. 6 opening ceremony. The delegation will also include second lady Usha Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the White House announced earlier this month.

The confirmation of ICE’s role in Olympic security comes after RAI state TV aired video Sunday of ICE agents threatening to break the glass on the vehicle of a RAI crew reporting in Minneapolis, where ICE operations have sparked mass demonstrations. In the past three weeks, federal officers in Minneapolis have shot and killed two protesters against deportations and immigration enforcement.

