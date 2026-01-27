Two boys, 10 and 13, missing from North York area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating two boys who have gone missing from North York.

Khedir, 13, and Michael, 10, were last seen at 3 p.m. in Tuesday in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area.

Khedir is described as four foot one inch with a slim build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket, beige pants, and a black backpack with a blue trim on the front small pocket.

Michael is described as three foot 11 inches with a medium build, and mid-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a orange jacket, grey snow pants, and a black backpack with an astronaut design.

Police are concerned for their safety. Officers are expected to provide an update on the missing boys around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone who may spot the two boys is asked to contact police.