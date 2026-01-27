Two boys, 10 and 13, missing from North York area

Khedir (left), 13, and Michael, 10, have been missing from the North York area since 3 p.m. Tuesday. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 27, 2026 10:05 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 10:11 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating two boys who have gone missing from North York.

Khedir, 13, and Michael, 10, were last seen at 3 p.m. in Tuesday in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area.

Khedir is described as four foot one inch with a slim build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket, beige pants, and a black backpack with a blue trim on the front small pocket.

Michael is described as three foot 11 inches with a medium build, and mid-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a orange jacket, grey snow pants, and a black backpack with an astronaut design.

Police are concerned for their safety. Officers are expected to provide an update on the missing boys around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone who may spot the two boys is asked to contact police.

