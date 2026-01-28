Liberal MP proposes changes to Divorce Act

Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner rises during question period on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 12:14 pm.

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is pushing for changes to the Divorce Act to give children a say in divorce proceedings and limit the effects of coercive control and domestic violence.

The legislation is up for its first debate today and is expected to face a vote in the House of Commons next week.

It would require that family violence be taken into account in divorce proceedings and challenges the premise that child custody must be divided equally between divorcing partners.

Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner, who introduced the legislation, says she heard first-hand testimony from women who were affected by divorce proceedings and worked closely with them to draft the bill.

She is expected to speak alongside the National Association of Women and the Law, women’s advocacy groups and survivors of family violence this afternoon on Parliament Hill.

The National Association of Women and the Law says it has been joined by nearly 300 organizations across the country calling for changes to the Divorce Act to ensure the best interests of children are respected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

