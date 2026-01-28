Mikal Bridges’s 19-point third quarter leads Knicks past Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) drives at New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges (25) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 10:07 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 10:08 pm.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points, including 19 in the third quarter, as the New York Knicks rolled past the Toronto Raptors 119-92 on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby had 26 points and a season-high six steals against his former team as New York (29-18) won its fourth straight. 

Karl-Anthony Towns had eight points but 22 rebounds for the Knicks.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Toronto (29-20) saw its four-game win streak snapped.

Brandon Ingram added 27 points and six rebounds, while RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 14 points and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes of play as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) returned to the Raptors lineup, getting four points and five rebounds. Centre Jakob Poeltl (lower back) remained out.

Takeaways

Knicks: Before the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said that getting offensive rebounds would be key to victory. Towns’s dominance on the boards gave New York many second or third chances and helped them reel in Toronto.

Raptors: Solid defence and efficient scoring in the first half saw Toronto lead by as much as many as 12 points. But poor ball possession — the Raptors turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter — led to a 13-0 Knicks run and New York finished the third with a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Key moment

Bridges scored 11 consecutive points in the final 2:36 of the third quarter as New York jumped out to a 12-point lead.

Key stat

Toronto dropped to 0-8 against the Knicks since trading Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to New York for Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on Dec. 30, 2023.

Up next

Toronto: Visits the Orlando Magic on Friday.

