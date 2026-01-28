Ottawa remains open to deal with Meta to restore news to Facebook, Instagram

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Marc Miller speaks to reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 2:04 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 2:43 pm.

The Liberal government says it continues to be open to a deal to bring news back to Meta’s platforms.

Meta removed news from Facebook and Instagram in response to the 2023 Online News Act, which the U.S. has now identified as a trade irritant.

Culture Minister Marc Miller’s office says the government is in ongoing discussions with Meta and has been conducting talks with platforms since the bill was developed.

A spokesperson for the minister says this is “nothing new” and that the government has always had its door open to discuss these issues.

The spokesperson acknowledged the United States’ opposition to the legislation but declined to comment on trade negotiations with the U.S.

In December, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer pointed to concerns about Canada’s Online Streaming Act and Online News Act ahead of the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

breaking

29m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

3h ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

8m ago

City of Toronto says there's a 'gap in performance' around clearing sidewalks of snow

After days of complaints from residents struggling to clamber over mounds of snow on sidewalks across Toronto, the City is acknowledging the problem and pledging to do better. City manager Paul Johnson...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

breaking

29m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

3h ago

Man sought for exposing genitals, masturbating on GO train

Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly performed indecent acts on a GO train earlier this month. Police say the man was travelling on a train on the Stouffville Line from Union Station on...

8m ago

City of Toronto says there's a 'gap in performance' around clearing sidewalks of snow

After days of complaints from residents struggling to clamber over mounds of snow on sidewalks across Toronto, the City is acknowledging the problem and pledging to do better. City manager Paul Johnson...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

4h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

4h ago

0:52
Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 410 sends four people to hospital

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

5h ago

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

January 27, 2026 12:08 pm EST EST

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

January 27, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

More Videos