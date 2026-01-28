2 injured after car and TTC streetcar collide in early-morning crash

A collision between a car and a TTC streetcar sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday, prompting temporary service disruptions on one of Toronto’s busiest streetcar routes.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the scene around 4 a.m. and treated two patients. One person suffered serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries, while the other was transported with minor injuries.

The crash involved a vehicle and a 501 Queen streetcar, according to emergency crews. The route was detouring via Spadina Avenue, King Street West and Shaw Street, but service has since resumed.

Details on what led to the collision have not yet been released.