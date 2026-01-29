Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested on attempted kidnapping and battery charges

FILE - Gervonta Davis, left, punches Lamont Roach during the third round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2026 10:12 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 10:55 am.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis remained in a Miami jail on Thursday following his arrest on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery, court records showed.

A fugitive task force took Davis into custody on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, according to a social media post by Miami Gardens police.

Police said the charges stemmed from an incident at a Miami Gardens business on Oct. 27, 2025.

A lawyer listed for Davis in court records did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Davis, 31, has had other run-ins with law enforcement in South Florida. Last summer, he was arrested on domestic violence charges, which were later dropped.

The boxer had been scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November, but the match was canceled after a lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami.

Davis, who is from Baltimore, is a regular in conversations about the best pound-for-pound boxer. The WBA lightweight champion won his first 30 bouts — 28 by knockout — with his devastating punching power drawing sellout crowds from New York to Washington to Las Vegas.

Freida Frisaro, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

26m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

7m ago

Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search. According to investigators,...

1h ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

13m ago

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

26m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

updated

7m ago

Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search. According to investigators,...

1h ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

15h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

17h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

20h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

January 28, 2026 10:48 am EST EST

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

January 28, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

More Videos