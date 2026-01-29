First Nation in Quebec under lockdown after shooting resulting in ‘multiple fatalities’: chief

The Cree Nation of Mistissini in Northern Quebec is under lockdown after reports of a mass shooting that has caused 'multiple fatalities.'

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 8:17 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 9:26 am.

A First Nation in northern Quebec is under lockdown after a deadly shooting.

Chief Michael Petawabano of the Cree Nation of Mistissini has issued a statement urging members of the community to stay in their homes and lock their doors as police investigate a shooting that has caused “multiple fatalities.”

He says travel in and out of the community is restricted and all public buildings and facilities are closed.

Petawabano says the lockdown will remain in place until law enforcement confirms it is safe to resume normal activities.

The chief says the community is grieving for the lives lost and the families affected by the shooting.

Officials first announced the lockdown late Thursday night, saying there was an active shooter at large.

Mistissini is a community located along the shore of Lake Mistassini, 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. A...

1m ago

GM shift cut sparks outrage as more than 1,000 Oshawa autoworkers brace for job losses

General Motors (GM) is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply...

22m ago

'Corrupt' and 'chaotic': Poll finds two-thirds of Canadians give Trump an 'F' for his first year in office

A majority of Canadians give U.S. President Donald Trump a failing grade for the first year of his second term in office, according to a new Angus Reid poll. Trump began his term with "51st state" rhetoric...

2h ago

'Not their story to tell': Broncos families angry over Netflix hockey tragedy series

The story of a small-town hockey team reeling after several of its teenage players are killed in a bus crash would probably seem familiar to Canadians, but Netflix says its new series has nothing to do...

2h ago

Top Stories

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. A...

1m ago

GM shift cut sparks outrage as more than 1,000 Oshawa autoworkers brace for job losses

General Motors (GM) is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply...

22m ago

'Corrupt' and 'chaotic': Poll finds two-thirds of Canadians give Trump an 'F' for his first year in office

A majority of Canadians give U.S. President Donald Trump a failing grade for the first year of his second term in office, according to a new Angus Reid poll. Trump began his term with "51st state" rhetoric...

2h ago

'Not their story to tell': Broncos families angry over Netflix hockey tragedy series

The story of a small-town hockey team reeling after several of its teenage players are killed in a bus crash would probably seem familiar to Canadians, but Netflix says its new series has nothing to do...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

13h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

15h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

18h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

23h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

23h ago

More Videos