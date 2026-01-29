GM shift cut sparks outrage as more than 1,000 Oshawa autoworkers brace for job losses

The General Motors Canada office in Oshawa, Ont., is photographed on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2026 8:52 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 9:31 am.

General Motors (GM) is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

The shift reduction marks one of the most significant setbacks for Oshawa autoworkers in years. According to union estimates, more than 1,000 Unifor members — and potentially up to 1,200 — are expected to complete their final shift as GM scales back operations.

GM said it was cutting the plant’s midnight shift back in May.

A meeting was held at Unifor Local 222 union hall on Wednesday, where representatives underscored that the cuts come despite GM’s strong financial performance. The automaker reported roughly $10 billion in North American profits last year, even as it absorbed significant losses tied to ongoing tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Related:

The looming layoffs land at a moment when autoworkers are already feeling the strain of a deepening trade war. Tariffs have driven up costs throughout the sector, and many employees say they are bearing the brunt of the uncertainty.

“I’m proud of this membership,” said Chris Waugh, a Unifor chairperson for the Oshawa plant. “How does this company repay the loyalty? With disrespect. GM loves to talk about family first, but the truth is simple: GM only cares about profit. People are expendable to them, and this membership knows it.”

Concerns are also mounting over a new trade provision that would allow a portion of the electric vehicle market to be filled by lower‑cost imports from China — a move workers fear will further erode Canadian manufacturing.

“Members of 222, members of Unifor National, I think you need to send a unanimous message that no way, no how, does Local 222 or Unifor National support the import of cheap, Chinese vehicles into our country,” said Jeff Gray, Unifor Local 222 president.

