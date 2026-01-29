Male attends Ajax hospital with gunshot wound: Durham police
Posted January 29, 2026 3:47 pm.
Durham Regional Police say a male attended a hospital in Ajax with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.
Officers attended Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital at 580 Harwood Avenue South at around 1:35 a.m. after the victim attended the emergency department.
The victim, whose age was not revealed, was transferred to a Toronto-area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Now police are trying to unravel what happened, and who’s responsible.
If you know anything about the incident, contact Durham police.