Male attends Ajax hospital with gunshot wound: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 29, 2026 3:47 pm.

Durham Regional Police say a male attended a hospital in Ajax with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Officers attended Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital at 580 Harwood Avenue South at around 1:35 a.m. after the victim attended the emergency department.

The victim, whose age was not revealed, was transferred to a Toronto-area hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Now police are trying to unravel what happened, and who’s responsible.

If you know anything about the incident, contact Durham police.

