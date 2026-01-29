Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash
Posted January 29, 2026 11:32 am.
A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering.
Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A Toyota sedan was travelling westbound on Kingston when it crossed over into the oncoming lanes and collided head-on with a Subaru SUV.
The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The passenger in the Subaru, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old, man, suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.