NDP confirms five contestants for leadership race to replace Jagmeet Singh

OTTAWA — Five candidates have met the final requirements in the NDP’s leadership election and will have their names on the ballot when party members choose a new leader for the beleaguered party.

Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Tony McQuail met the requirements to run as candidates in the party’s election for a new leader.

The leadership race was called after former leader Jagmeet Singh stepped down following his party’s brutal defeat in last year’s federal election, which saw the NDP lose party status in Parliament.

NDP president Mary Shortall says party members are “hopeful about the future of our movement and thankful to see these five individuals step up and offer their visions for its future.”

The leadership hopefuls will square off in a debate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in February.

The new leader will be announced at the end of March following a vote during the party’s national convention in Winnipeg.