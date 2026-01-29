NDP confirms five contestants for leadership race to replace Jagmeet Singh

Media personnel film the NDP French language leadership debate, in Montreal on Thursday, November 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted January 29, 2026 5:22 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 5:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Five candidates have met the final requirements in the NDP’s leadership election and will have their names on the ballot when party members choose a new leader for the beleaguered party.

Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Tony McQuail met the requirements to run as candidates in the party’s election for a new leader.

The leadership race was called after former leader Jagmeet Singh stepped down following his party’s brutal defeat in last year’s federal election, which saw the NDP lose party status in Parliament.

NDP president Mary Shortall says party members are “hopeful about the future of our movement and thankful to see these five individuals step up and offer their visions for its future.”

The leadership hopefuls will square off in a debate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in February.

The new leader will be announced at the end of March following a vote during the party’s national convention in Winnipeg.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6...

14m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

1h ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

22m ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6...

14m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

1h ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

22m ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

5h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

7h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

22h ago

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

January 28, 2026 6:00 pm EST EST

More Videos