Police release images of suspect in October double stabbing

Toronto police have released new images of an unidentified suspect in a double stabbing that occurred last October.

Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Abell Street area on October 13, 2025, at around 2:57 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a dark-coloured Mazda CX9 with another male passenger when they approached a group in the area and became involved in an argument with them.

The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle and started a physical fight with members of the group.

“The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the two adult male victims from the other group,” a police release states.

“The suspect then left the area in the vehicle, along with the other male passenger.”

Police say both victims were treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, five feet eleven, with a medium build and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black North Face hooded sweater, black pants, and a black satchel.