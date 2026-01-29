Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a yellow warning for Toronto on Thursday, cautioning of frigid temperatures by tonight, as a surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA late Thursday, sending temperatures tumbling to –23°C overnight.

With northwesterly winds adding extra bite, the wind chill is forecast to reach near –30, creating conditions that can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

Skies will remain mainly clear, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Officials typically warn that such conditions pose risks to anyone without adequate shelter, and urge residents to limit time outdoors and dress in multiple layers.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming,” Environment Canada noted.

Friday will begin with wind chills again hovering near –30, making for a frigid morning commute. A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day, but sunshine will do little to offset the cold with a daytime high of -12°C and a low of -16°C.

Temporary weekend relief

The cold pattern continues into Saturday, though temperatures will moderate slightly. A blend of sun and cloud is expected, with lighter northerly winds. The daytime high will be -10°C and the low will be -17°C.

While still well below seasonal norms, Saturday’s conditions will feel less severe than the deep freeze of Thursday night and Friday morning.

By Sunday, Toronto will finally see a more comfortable shift. Mainly sunny skies and a high of –6°C will offer the warmest daytime temperatures of the short‑term forecast. Although winds will pick up again, the overall trend marks a gradual exit from the extreme cold.

