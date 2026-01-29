updated

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2026 9:52 am.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 11:38 am.

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a yellow warning for Toronto on Thursday, cautioning of frigid temperatures by tonight, as a surge of Arctic air will settle over the GTA late Thursday, sending temperatures tumbling to –23°C overnight.

With northwesterly winds adding extra bite, the wind chill is forecast to reach near –30, creating conditions that can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

Skies will remain mainly clear, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Officials typically warn that such conditions pose risks to anyone without adequate shelter, and urge residents to limit time outdoors and dress in multiple layers.

“Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming,” Environment Canada noted.

Friday will begin with wind chills again hovering near –30, making for a frigid morning commute. A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day, but sunshine will do little to offset the cold with a daytime high of -12°C and a low of -16°C.

Temporary weekend relief

The cold pattern continues into Saturday, though temperatures will moderate slightly. A blend of sun and cloud is expected, with lighter northerly winds. The daytime high will be -10°C and the low will be -17°C.

While still well below seasonal norms, Saturday’s conditions will feel less severe than the deep freeze of Thursday night and Friday morning.

By Sunday, Toronto will finally see a more comfortable shift. Mainly sunny skies and a high of –6°C will offer the warmest daytime temperatures of the short‑term forecast. Although winds will pick up again, the overall trend marks a gradual exit from the extreme cold.

Top Stories

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

updated

26m ago

Toronto police arrest man accused of impersonating fellow inmate to escape custody

Toronto police say a 32‑year‑old man who allegedly walked out of the Toronto South Detention Centre by posing as another inmate has been arrested following a two‑day search. According to investigators,...

1h ago

Man dies, woman in critical condition after Pickering head-on crash

A man has died and woman is in critical condition after a head-on collision in Pickering. Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Merritton roads just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Toyota...

13m ago

Canada Post and CUPW finalize tentative agreements, ratification vote next

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have finalized the tentative agreement reached in December for the Urban and RSMC bargaining units and will now move forward with a ratification...

14m ago

