Break-in at Kensington Market bakery caught on security camera

Security footage at a Kensington Market bakery captured the moment a suspect broke through the front door, shattering its glass and dove toward the cash register before running away.

By Erica Natividad

Posted January 30, 2026 5:11 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 5:12 pm.

A break-in at a Kensington Market bakery caught on security cameras is costing the small business thousands of dollars.

The incident happened Wednesday morning before 5 a.m. at the Little Pebbles Cafe on Baldwin Street.

The security footage shows a man appearing to use a tool to shatter the glass door of the cafe. He steps inside and proceeds to grab cash from the register while another man waits outside, but an employee walks in.

“I heard like a big bang on the door. Then I saw two people in masks and hoodies trying to scramble and take stuff from the cash register,” said VJ Babu, a baker at the café.

“They were more shocked than I was because they didn’t expect anyone to be here … I was thinking ok, if they don’t go out I’ll just throw things at them.”

The man flees the scene, taking a couple hundred dollars with him.

“We are here with the broken glass now and it’s kind of scary to be alone here by yourself working,” said barista Ashrusha Khatiwada.

Staff posted the incident on social media. It has so far garnered more than 200,000 views and hundreds of comments from businesses and community members expressing their support and sadness.

“I think I was shocked because I know the owners, I know the staff, I know the people here. I’ve known them for years. But I wasn’t surprised unfortunately,” a Little Pebbles customer told CityNews.

Many who live and work here say they feel the crime rate has risen in recent years. Within the last two months alone, there has been both a shooting and stabbing in the area. 

“It does feel like it’s getting worse and more violent than it used to be,” he added.

The damage is expected to cost about $2,000 to replace the glass on the door, the owner tells CityNews, which is a significant amount of money for the business especially during what is typically a slow season.

No one was physically injured in the incident and police are investigating the break-and-enter. No suspects have been arrested at this point.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as...

40m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Friday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Peel school board supervision a 'smokescreen' for underfunding, chair says

The chair of a school board recently taken over by Ontario's minister of education is defending the management and finances of the board, saying the supervision is a "smokescreen" to distract from provincial...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

3h ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as...

40m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Friday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

5m ago

Peel school board supervision a 'smokescreen' for underfunding, chair says

The chair of a school board recently taken over by Ontario's minister of education is defending the management and finances of the board, saying the supervision is a "smokescreen" to distract from provincial...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FROM 2016: Catherine O'Hara looks back on her career, love for Canadian film

In an interview with City News in 2016 during Telefilm Canada's Evening with Canada's Stars, Catherine O'Hara looked back on her career and her love for Canadian talent.

3h ago

0:40
Don Lemon arrested after covering anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church

Journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest during a service at a Minnesota church.

6h ago

2:32
Southern Ontario under extreme cold warning

Most of Southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as some regions could see temperatures as low as -34.

7h ago

2:21
Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs hit

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m., closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain. Dilshad Burman has more.

7h ago

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

22h ago

More Videos