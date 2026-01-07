Police ID suspect who allegedly set fire, stabbed woman, then jumped into lake and stabbed Marine officer

Toronto police investigate after a woman was stabbed in the Kensington Market neighbourhood on January 4, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 7, 2026 3:05 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 3:10 pm.

Toronto police have named the suspect who they say capped off a wild crime spree by jumping into Lake Ontario and allegedly stabbing a Marine Unit officer who was trying to rescue him from the frigid waters.

In a lengthy release on Wednesday, police said Variant Blutar, 32, of Toronto, first started a fire at a residence in the Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street area just before 1 p.m. on January 4, 2026.

Investigators say he then went to another residence in the nearby Kensington Market area and became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman, whom he allegedly stabbed.

“The suspect continued to assault the victim until another person intervened,” a release states. “The suspect then assaulted that individual.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to the hospital.

Police said the woman and the suspect are known to each other, but did not provide any further details.

Blutar fled the area, police added, but was later spotted by officers near Lakeshore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive.

That’s when things took an even wilder turn.

Police say he jumped into Lake Ontario, prompting a rescue effort.

During that rescue attempt, a Marine Unit officer tried to remove the man from the icy water, and investigators say Blutar stabbed the officer who was trying to save him.

The suspect was eventually rescued and arrested.

The officer was treated for minor injuries to his hands.

Blutar, meanwhile, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He’s since been released from the hospital and is now facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assault, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, arson with disregard for human life and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

With files from Denio Lourenco

