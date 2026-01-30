Canadian Armed Forces member dies in Latvia

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces on a mission in Latvia has died, the Department of National Defence announced on Friday.

Gunner Sebastian Halmagean, who was employed by the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia and deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE was killed on January 29, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed.

Canadian military officials say the investigation into Halmagean’s death is being led by the Latvian Military Police with support from the Canadian Forces Military Police. They add there is no indication that this incident poses an increased threat to the safety and security of its deployed members.

“The passing of Gunner Halmagean is a loss deeply felt for the Canadian Armed Forces,” said General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff. “Gunner Halmagean was at the beginning of a promising career, and we will remember his dedication and commitment to service. Our thoughts are with all who knew him during this profoundly difficult time.”

Gunner Halmagean, originally from Hamilton, Ont., was posted to the 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), Royal Canadian Artillery, part of 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade, which is based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B.

Gunner Halmagean was deployed on Operation REASSURANCE as part of the Air Defence Battery within the Multinational Artillery Battalion Group at NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia. He had served in the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly three years. This was his first overseas deployment.