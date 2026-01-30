updated

Man killed in Brampton shooting

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/COle Burston

By John Marchesan

Posted January 30, 2026 6:07 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 6:38 pm.

A man is dead following a shooting at a home in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say they were called to a residence in the Dartford Road and Balmoral Drive area just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He has since been pronounced dead.

The age of the victim was not immediately available.

Police say it appears the incident is isolated to the residence.

There was no word of any arrests being made, only that they are not searching for any outstanding suspects.

Police are expected to provide an update later this evening.

Top Stories

Break-in at Kensington Market bakery caught on security camera

A break-in at a Kensington Market bakery caught on security cameras is costing the small business thousands of dollars. The incident happened Wednesday morning before 5 a.m. at the Little Pebbles Cafe...

2h ago

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as...

2h ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Friday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

1h ago

Peel school board supervision a 'smokescreen' for underfunding, chair says

The chair of a school board recently taken over by Ontario's minister of education is defending the management and finances of the board, saying the supervision is a "smokescreen" to distract from provincial...

3h ago

