Man killed in Brampton shooting

A man is dead following a shooting at a home in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say they were called to a residence in the Dartford Road and Balmoral Drive area just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He has since been pronounced dead.

The age of the victim was not immediately available.

Police say it appears the incident is isolated to the residence.

There was no word of any arrests being made, only that they are not searching for any outstanding suspects.

Police are expected to provide an update later this evening.