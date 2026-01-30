‘Said our goodbyes’: Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m., closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain. Dilshad Burman has more.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 30, 2026 8:54 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 9:31 am.

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant’s third shift and the beginning of sweeping layoffs that will ripple through the region’s auto sector.

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain.

“At the end of our shift, you know, we said our goodbyes and wrapped it up,” one Oshawa GM worker told Breakfast Television outside the plant. “Some people are sad… People have to find new jobs, and, unfortunately, that sucks… It’s upsetting.”

While some higher‑seniority workers will be able to “bump” into remaining shifts under union rules, Unifor says the majority of affected employees will not have that option.

General Motors
Oshawa, Ontario, Canada – July 01, 2019: Sign of General Motors on the bridge at the GM Oshawa Car Assembly facility.

The cuts come at a moment of deep frustration for workers, many of whom say they are paying the price for escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States. The U.S. administration’s 25 per cent tariff on Canadian‑built vehicles has reshaped production decisions across the industry — and in Oshawa, many workers say the consequences have landed squarely on them.

“They’re worried about how they’re going to pay their bills and provide for their families. It’s scary. It’s not good right now inside that plant,” GM Chairperson Chris Waugh said on Friday.

“We need a government right now to focus on the United States of America and not every other country. Ninety per cent of our trucks… Ontario really trades with the United States of America. We need a trade deal with the United States of America, not China, not Korea.”

Related:

GM announced in May that it would eliminate the third shift, a move that coincided with the company increasing Silverado production at its Fort Wayne, Ind., facility. The Oshawa plant builds both light‑ and heavy‑duty Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks.

The layoffs also come the same week GM reported more than $12 billion in pre‑tax earnings for 2025, along with plans to boost shareholder returns through dividend increases and a $6‑billion stock buyback — a contrast that has intensified anger among workers facing unemployment.

In a statement, GM said it has worked with Unifor to support employees “through this transition with comprehensive separation packages, retirement support and other benefits,” adding that impacted workers will receive Supplemental Unemployment Benefits that, combined with Employment Insurance, amount to 70 per cent of regular weekly earnings.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

4h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

4m ago

Journalist Don Lemon has been arrested after he covered a Minnesota church protest

Journalist Don Lemon and three other people were arrested Friday in connection with an anti-immigration protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church and increased tensions between residents and...

15m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aerospace manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

11h ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

4h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

4m ago

Journalist Don Lemon has been arrested after he covered a Minnesota church protest

Journalist Don Lemon and three other people were arrested Friday in connection with an anti-immigration protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church and increased tensions between residents and...

15m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aerospace manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

15h ago

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

21h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

23h ago

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

23h ago

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

More Videos