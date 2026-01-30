Maple Leafs’ losing streak hits 6 after 5-2 loss to Kraken

Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) blocks a shot from Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson).

By The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2026 5:33 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 5:35 am.

Shane Wright scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Brandon Montour and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who have won four of their last five games. Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which slipped to 0-5-1 over its past six games.

Anthony Stolarz, making his second straight start in goal after missing two months with an upper body injury, allowed a goal on the opening shot for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 saves.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the second multi-goal game of his career. He hadn’t scored in his last 13 games before netting his eighth and ninth of the season.

Related:

Beniers scored 1:21 into the first period for Seattle. He has a point in five straight games and set a franchise record for 10 goals in a calendar month. 

Robertson tied it at 1 with 4:58 remaining in the first on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Wright scored on a backhand off a rebound 6:23 into the second period, and Montour added a goal 31 seconds later to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

After Wright’s holding penalty, the Maple Leafs capitalized with a power-play goal from Rielly 6:04 into the third period to cut their deficit to 3-2. 

After forcing a defensive zone turnover, Wright’s wrist shot put Seattle up 4-2 at 8:32 in the third.

Jared McCann scored the 199th goal of his career into an empty net with 2:37 left.

Berkly Catton, the Kraken’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, took a hard hit to the head from Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the first period and did not return.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

48m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aerospace manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

7h ago

Woman dead after being struck by cube van in Brampton

A 29-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the woman was crossing at the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m....

7h ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

10h ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

48m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aerospace manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

7h ago

Woman dead after being struck by cube van in Brampton

A 29-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say the woman was crossing at the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m....

7h ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

17h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

19h ago

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

19h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

January 28, 2026 8:12 pm EST EST

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

More Videos