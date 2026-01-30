Maple Leafs’ losing streak hits 6 after 5-2 loss to Kraken

Shane Wright scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Brandon Montour and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who have won four of their last five games. Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, which slipped to 0-5-1 over its past six games.

Anthony Stolarz, making his second straight start in goal after missing two months with an upper body injury, allowed a goal on the opening shot for the second consecutive game and finished with 17 saves.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, had the second multi-goal game of his career. He hadn’t scored in his last 13 games before netting his eighth and ninth of the season.

Beniers scored 1:21 into the first period for Seattle. He has a point in five straight games and set a franchise record for 10 goals in a calendar month.

Robertson tied it at 1 with 4:58 remaining in the first on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Wright scored on a backhand off a rebound 6:23 into the second period, and Montour added a goal 31 seconds later to give Seattle a 3-1 lead.

After Wright’s holding penalty, the Maple Leafs capitalized with a power-play goal from Rielly 6:04 into the third period to cut their deficit to 3-2.

After forcing a defensive zone turnover, Wright’s wrist shot put Seattle up 4-2 at 8:32 in the third.

Jared McCann scored the 199th goal of his career into an empty net with 2:37 left.

Berkly Catton, the Kraken’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, took a hard hit to the head from Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the first period and did not return.