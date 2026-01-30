Woman dead, man in custody following violent assault in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown at night with red flashing lights. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 30, 2026 10:58 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 11:19 pm.

A woman in her 50s is dead, and a man is in custody following a violent assault in Mississauga on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a plaza at 1310 Dundas Street East just before 8 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from severe traumatic injuries.

“The initial calls that came into police was that a female had been assaulted using a weapon of sorts, whether that be a club, a pole, or a bat,” said Cst. Tyler Bell.

Bell said the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Following a short foot pursuit, a man in his 50s was taken into custody.

Bell said they believe the two are known to each other, but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

“It does not appear to be random,” said Bell. “What perpetuated the attack on this poor woman, we don’t know.”

Bell added they believe this to be isolated to the individuals involved and that no other suspects are being sought.

The weapon used in the assault has been recovered at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the assault or has video footage is asked to contactthe police.

