Liberals nominate Dr. Danielle Martin as candidate in Toronto riding vacated by Freeland’s departure

Dr. Danielle Martin, a family physician at Women's College Hospital and a Canadian Health Care advocate, is shown in this file photo from December 14, 2014.(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images) 2017 Toronto Star

By John Marchesan

Posted January 31, 2026 4:42 pm.

Last Updated January 31, 2026 4:49 pm.

Family physician and health care advocate Dr. Danielle Martin has been announced as the Liberal candidate for the riding of University-Rosedale in an as yet to be called federal by-election to replace Chrystia Freeland.

Martin has more than two decades of experience caring for patients in her family medicine practice, advising governments on health care policy, and working to strengthen Canada’s public health care system. She has served as Executive Vice-President at Women’s College Hospital and led the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto, the largest academic department of family medicine in the world.

In 2014, Martin appeared before a U.S. Senate subcommittee, earning widespread recognition for her remarks about Canada’s public health care system. In 2019, she became the youngest physician to receive the F.N.G. Starr Award, the highest honour of the Canadian Medical Association.

“Danielle Martin has spent her career working to improve health care for Canadian families,” said Liberal Party of Canada President Sachit Mehra in a release. “While Pierre Poilievre continues to double down on the same divisive politics Canadians rejected last spring, Danielle is ready to work with Mark Carney and our new Liberal team to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for University-Rosedale.”

Freeland resigned as the MP for the Toronto riding on January 9 in order to take up a new voluntary role advising the Ukrainian government. She has represented the riding for more than a decade, being first elected in 2015 and subsequently re-elected in 2019, 2021 and in 2025, where she garnered 64 per cent of the vote.

The Canada Elections Act requires the writ to be issued between 11 and 180 days after the Speaker of the House of Commons notifies Elections Canada of a vacancy.

While no date has been announced, the earliest a byelection could be held would be March.

The riding is considered a safe seat for the Liberals, who are two seats short of a majority in the House of Commons following Freeland’s departure.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 58, charged with murder after violent random attacks in Mississauga

A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a pair of random, unprovoked attacks that took place in Mississauga on Friday. According to investigators,...

2h ago

Judge orders 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad released from ICE detention

A 5-year-old boy and his father must be released by Tuesday from the Texas center where they’ve been held after being detained by immigration officers in Minnesota, a federal judge ordered Saturday in...

12m ago

Former Prince Andrew can't escape Epstein's shadow as new documents reveal details about friendship

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family is facing a fresh round of embarrassment after the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation into Jeffrey Epstein revealed unsavory details about...

3h ago

Seniors struggle with cold and loneliness in freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall

TORONTO — Calls to Toronto Seniors Helpline are on the rise as older adults struggle with issues ranging from no heat in their homes to loneliness amid brutal cold and impassable snow-covered sidewalks. "(Many)...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man, 58, charged with murder after violent random attacks in Mississauga

A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a pair of random, unprovoked attacks that took place in Mississauga on Friday. According to investigators,...

2h ago

Judge orders 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad released from ICE detention

A 5-year-old boy and his father must be released by Tuesday from the Texas center where they’ve been held after being detained by immigration officers in Minnesota, a federal judge ordered Saturday in...

12m ago

Former Prince Andrew can't escape Epstein's shadow as new documents reveal details about friendship

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family is facing a fresh round of embarrassment after the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation into Jeffrey Epstein revealed unsavory details about...

3h ago

Seniors struggle with cold and loneliness in freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall

TORONTO — Calls to Toronto Seniors Helpline are on the rise as older adults struggle with issues ranging from no heat in their homes to loneliness amid brutal cold and impassable snow-covered sidewalks. "(Many)...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Man charged with murder after violent attacks in Mississauga

Police have charged Kent McKurin, 58, of no fixed address with second-degree murder after a pair of violent assaults in Mississauga.

3h ago

6:55
Poilievre wins leadership review vote at CPC convention

Tory delegates voted to keep Pierre Poilievre on as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada at their national convention. Glen McGregor has the details.

4h ago

1:53
Treat your taste buds during winter

Get your taste buds ready, Winterlicious is officially underway as of today at restaurants across the city. Audra Brown with how the prix-fixe menu festival is good news for diners and restaurant owners.

21h ago

3:54
Schitt's Creek crew member on Catherine O'Hara's legacy: 'Statement to Canadian cinema'

Choreographer Jeff Dimitriou reflects on his time working with the late Catherine O'Hara on set of the show 'Schitt's Creek,' saying the actress was a "statement to Canadian cinema."

January 30, 2026 3:55 pm EST EST

1:10
Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dead at 71

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her iconic roles in 'SCTV,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' has died at the age of 71.

January 30, 2026 3:28 pm EST EST

More Videos