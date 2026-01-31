Liberals react after Tories vote to keep Poilievre as CPC leader

Some members of the federal Liberal party shared unpleasant reactions Saturday after a majority of Tory delegates voted to keep Pierre Poilievre on as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The 46-year-old populist leader secured 87.4 per cent of votes during a mandatory leadership review held Friday at the party’s three-day policy convention in Calgary, Alberta, prompting criticism from some Liberals.

“Yesterday, Conservatives doubled down on Pierre Poilievre and the divisive, American-style politics Canadians rejected last spring,” Liberal MPs Corey Hogan, Taleeb Noormohamed⁩, and Rachel Bendayan wrote in a statement.

“In Pierre Poilievre’s twenty years as a politician, he has delivered little for Canadians but empty slogans, reckless stunts, and pandering to the far-right,” the group of MPs added. “At this crucial time for our country, Pierre Poilievre is still the wrong choice.”

Poilievre talks unity, attacks the Liberals

At this weekend’s national convention, Poilievre spoke for more than 45 minutes flanked by supporters holding signs bearing slogans such as “real change” and “choose hope.”

He told Conservative supporters the theme of the convention was hope — and he promised not to give up as he asked delegates to give him another shot at leading the party into an election.

“Hope is the knowledge that your work will fulfil your purpose,” Poilievre said, becoming emotional as he spoke about being away from his young family and hoping to see his daughter Valentina, who has autism, speak for the first time.

Poilievre talked about uniting the country and offered to support Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in its efforts to lower U.S. tariffs — but never mentioned President Donald Trump by name.

He did chastise the Liberals for failing to bring about meaningful change since Carney was elected.

“Sure, the words have changed, the style has changed, but what’s changed in your life?” he asked.

An attendee holds a placard during the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Photographer: Allison Seto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Conservative leader adjusted his tone Friday, dropping a previous campaign message that “Canada is broken” and turning to a more positive vision of the country.

“We stand united tonight together, always, because this country, its people and promise are worth fighting for,” Poilievre said as he wrapped his speech.

Conservative MPs who spoke before Poilievre on Thursday and Friday insist the party is united, even after two MPs crossed the floor to the Liberals in recent months.

“The Liberals have tried to sow division in our party for months now,” said Ontario MP Costas Menegakis.

With files from The Canadian Press.