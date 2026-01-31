Quebec police set up post in Mont-Tremblant, one year after man’s disappearance

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police are renewing their push for answers in the case of a 22-year-old Ontario man who went missing from a popular ski resort town almost one year ago.

Police have set up a command post in Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, where Liam Tomam disappeared during a ski trip with friends.

Toman was last seen leaving a restaurant at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2025, after a night out.

He never arrived back at his hotel, and his wallet was recovered the following month near a parking lot within the resort.

According to information provided by the police, Tomam “was wearing a black Volcom coat, black snow pants, a green sweater, a plaid shirt, a white hat with dark stripes, and brown work boots with black toes.”

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the timing of the command post is important because some tourists who were there at the time of Toman’s disappearance might be returning for an annual trip.

“We know that Mont-Tremblant is a major tourist resort. So perhaps there are people who came last year at the same time and are back again this year,” said Tessier.

Police officers will also be walking around the village and ski resort to raise awareness among travelers and encourage them to talk to the authorities.

“If people have information, we can’t assume we already have it. We’d rather have the same information twice than risk overlooking something important,” said Tessier.

Liam’s mother, Kathleen Toman, and his sister will also be at the command post to speak with visitors and raise awareness about the disappearance.

In December, they once again appealed to the public for help, reminding them in an open letter that Liam was still missing.

The reward for any information leading to Liam’s whereabouts was recently increased from $10,000 to $50,000.

In November, Radio-Canada’s Enquête program devoted an episode to this mysterious disappearance, which reignited media interest in the case.

The family said it would coordinate a search of the area next spring, once the snow has melted. Four searches were conducted in November.