Suspect sought in Hamilton shooting that seriously injured 1 man

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent shooting that injured one man Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a business near East 28th Street and Fennell Avenue East around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, a male victim was located suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

“Investigators believe the suspect fled the area on foot, travelling northbound on East 27th Street from Fennell Avenue East,” police wrote in a statement issued Sunday. “At this time, a suspect description is not available.”

“The investigation remains in its early stages,” police added.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the Eastmount neighbourhood between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on January 31 with dash cam or surveillance footage is asked to contact investigators.

This is Hamilton’s first shooting of 2026.