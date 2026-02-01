Suspect sought in Hamilton shooting that seriously injured 1 man

A police car stands at a roadblock in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada in the evening. Photo: Getty Images. © Arpad Benedek 2014, All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 1, 2026 10:16 am.

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent shooting that injured one man Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a business near East 28th Street and Fennell Avenue East around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, a male victim was located suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

“Investigators believe the suspect fled the area on foot, travelling northbound on East 27th Street from Fennell Avenue East,” police wrote in a statement issued Sunday. “At this time, a suspect description is not available.”

“The investigation remains in its early stages,” police added.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the Eastmount neighbourhood between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on January 31 with dash cam or surveillance footage is asked to contact investigators.

This is Hamilton’s first shooting of 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga. Authorities say they received numerous reports during December 2025 of...

52m ago

Demond Wilson, who played Lamont on 'Sanford and Son,' dies at 79

Demond Wilson, who found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on “Sanford and Son” and went on to become a minister, has died. He was 79. Mark Goldman, a publicist for Wilson, confirmed to The Associated...

44m ago

Vaughan family seeks help treating son's ultra-rare genetic condition

For the most part, Lucas Azevedo is just like most four-year-old boys - he's active, smiles a lot and loves playing with cars and trains. But he also struggles to stand unsupported and has some trouble...

13h ago

Animated series profiles brave women, including Canada's first Black female lawyer

EDMONTON — Jo-Anne Henry says her mother never described herself as a rebel. "I don't ever remember my mom saying, 'I was the first Black woman lawyer in all of Canada,'" Henry said in a phone interview...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga. Authorities say they received numerous reports during December 2025 of...

52m ago

Demond Wilson, who played Lamont on 'Sanford and Son,' dies at 79

Demond Wilson, who found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on “Sanford and Son” and went on to become a minister, has died. He was 79. Mark Goldman, a publicist for Wilson, confirmed to The Associated...

44m ago

Vaughan family seeks help treating son's ultra-rare genetic condition

For the most part, Lucas Azevedo is just like most four-year-old boys - he's active, smiles a lot and loves playing with cars and trains. But he also struggles to stand unsupported and has some trouble...

13h ago

Animated series profiles brave women, including Canada's first Black female lawyer

EDMONTON — Jo-Anne Henry says her mother never described herself as a rebel. "I don't ever remember my mom saying, 'I was the first Black woman lawyer in all of Canada,'" Henry said in a phone interview...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

13h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

13h ago

2:30
One person charged with murder after violent random attacks in Mississauga

A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a pair of random, unprovoked attacks that took place in Mississauga on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

15h ago

1:57
Bitterly cold wind chills continue into Sunday

Cold warnings are still in effect for the GTA as we start the month of February but temperatures will warm up starting next week.

14h ago

More Videos