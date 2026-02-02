Groundhog Day 2026: Willie, Fred, but not Sam to make predictions on spring’s arrival

HALIFAX — One of Canada’s most famous groundhogs will not be making a prediction on the arrival of spring today, due to a forecast that calls for yet another winter storm in her home province.

Wiarton Willie, Shubenacadie Sam and Fred la Marmotte were all set to emerge from their homes Monday, and according to legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if they see their shadows, and an early spring if they don’t.

Fred la Marmotte in Quebec’s Gaspésie region is still set to go, as is Wiarton Willie in Bruce County, Ont., but the Nova Scotia government announced yesterday that due to poor weather in the forecast, Shubenacadie Sam’s Groundhog Day event is cancelled.

It says blowing snow could create unsafe driving conditions for people travelling to Sam’s home at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, about 50 kilometres north of Halifax.

Environment Canada had winter storm and snowfall warnings for most of northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton late Sunday, calling for up to 25 centimetres in some areas.

Last year, Canada’s famous prognosticating rodents were split over spring’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Lucy the Lobster in the southwestern Nova Scotia community of Barrington is also set to make her predictions. Since 2018, the prognosticating crustacean has been used to kick off the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl festival.

The tradition has ties to medieval Europe, when farmers believed that if hedgehogs emerged from their burrows to catch insects, it was a sure sign of early spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press