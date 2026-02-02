Groundhog Day 2026: Willie, Fred, but not Sam to make predictions on spring’s arrival

Shubenacadie Sam exits her burrow at a Groundhog Day event at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Nova Scotia on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Sam saw her shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 5:11 am.

HALIFAX — One of Canada’s most famous groundhogs will not be making a prediction on the arrival of spring today, due to a forecast that calls for yet another winter storm in her home province.

Wiarton Willie, Shubenacadie Sam and Fred la Marmotte were all set to emerge from their homes Monday, and according to legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if they see their shadows, and an early spring if they don’t.

Fred la Marmotte in Quebec’s Gaspésie region is still set to go, as is Wiarton Willie in Bruce County, Ont., but the Nova Scotia government announced yesterday that due to poor weather in the forecast, Shubenacadie Sam’s Groundhog Day event is cancelled.

It says blowing snow could create unsafe driving conditions for people travelling to Sam’s home at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, about 50 kilometres north of Halifax.

Environment Canada had winter storm and snowfall warnings for most of northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton late Sunday, calling for up to 25 centimetres in some areas.

Last year, Canada’s famous prognosticating rodents were split over spring’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Lucy the Lobster in the southwestern Nova Scotia community of Barrington is also set to make her predictions. Since 2018, the prognosticating crustacean has been used to kick off the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl festival.

The tradition has ties to medieval Europe, when farmers believed that if hedgehogs emerged from their burrows to catch insects, it was a sure sign of early spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

47m ago

Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance. Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal...

24m ago

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Safety concerns have been top of mind for some Toronto cyclists who are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber...

12h ago

Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the Keele Street and Densley Avenue area, south of Lawrence Avenue, just before...

9h ago

Top Stories

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

47m ago

Justin Bieber returns to Grammys stage for stripped-down performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage Sunday for a stripped-down — in more ways than one — performance. Rocking nothing but a pair of boxers and socks, the Canadian pop star used a loop pedal...

24m ago

Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Safety concerns have been top of mind for some Toronto cyclists who are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city.  Uber...

12h ago

Elderly man dies after being struck by vehicle in North York

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the Keele Street and Densley Avenue area, south of Lawrence Avenue, just before...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

8h ago

1:45
Ottawa Black Bears vs. Toronto Rock

The Toronto Rock offence exploded for 17 goals against their provincial rivals with Chris Boushy leading the attack. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

January 31, 2026 11:20 pm EST EST

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

January 31, 2026 9:16 pm EST EST

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

14h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

14h ago

More Videos