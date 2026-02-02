Rising soccer star in Etobicoke is making his mark

11-year-old Noah Lim.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted February 2, 2026 9:26 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 9:27 am.

Noah Lim has only been playing soccer for three years but he’s quickly turning heads with his standout ability at Etobicoke FC. Noah plays for the 2014 and 2013 boys teams and recently scored a goal he will not soon forget.

Noah Lim – Soccer Player

