Rising soccer star in Etobicoke is making his mark

Noah Lim has only been playing soccer for three years but he’s quickly turning heads with his standout ability at Etobicoke FC. Noah plays for the 2014 and 2013 boys teams and recently scored a goal he will not soon forget.

Noah Lim – Soccer Player

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Noah? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!