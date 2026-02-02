Vaughan home targeted in shooting for fourth time in 5 months

York Regional Police are investigating yet another shooting at the same home in Vaughan for the fourth time in five months.

Police were called to the residence on Allison Ann Way shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday for a shooting.

It is alleged that a dark coloured SUV pulled up to the home, and a male suspect in a dark hoodie fired multiple rounds at the residence. The vehicle was then seen fleeing eastbound on Queen Fiolmena Avenue.

Const. James Dickson told reporters that people were inside at the time of the shooting and that the incident is very concerning for the neighbourhood, given that this is the fourth time the same home has been the subject of a shooting.

“Even more concerning is that since the time of the last shooting here, new people have moved in,” he said, adding that the new residents have lived in the home for less than a month.

He confirmed that the incident is targeted and isolated, and there is no threat to public safety. The previous incidents occurred last year on Sept. 7 and Sept. 24. and Oct. 25. No injuries were reported in any of the four shooting and no arrests have been made yet.

Dickson said additional patrols will be seen in the neighbourhood, and investigators will be canvassing homes for any available surveillance or dashcam video.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for an extended period while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact York Regional Police.