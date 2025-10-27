Police probe targeted shooting in Vaughan; no injuries reported

Officers were called to Allison Ann Way around 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, following reports of gunfire. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2025 7:23 am.

York Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning in a residential area near Bathurst Street and Teston Road.

Officers were called to Allison Ann Way around 5 a.m. following reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found multiple shell casings scattered on the street and a damaged vehicle in a driveway.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted. Duty Officer Peter Cheung told reporters that a male suspect fired from inside a dark-coloured vehicle before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they were already in the area before the shooting occurred, though it is not yet known if this incident is connected to other recent shootings in Vaughan. Authorities are also working to determine how many people were inside the suspect vehicle.

Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood as the investigation continues.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward.

