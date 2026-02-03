The Big Story

At what point does Alberta separatism become a threat to national sovereignty?

The Canadian flag flies over the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 3, 2026 7:29 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 7:56 am.

The future of Alberta could either help strengthen Canadian interprovincial trade or mark a new chapter in America’s history.

Either way, the roadmap to the outcome has put our country’s sovereignty at a threat. So much so that B.C. Premier David Eby called out separatists who reportedly went to the White House in recent weeks as ‘treasonous.’ Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, however, struggled to denounce their actions.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to break down Smith’s current balancing act, how provincial politics plays a role in the future of Canada’s sovereignty, and what he believes Ottawa should do to prevent the potential of foreign interference from south of the border.

