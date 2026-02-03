At what point does Alberta separatism become a threat to national sovereignty?

The future of Alberta could either help strengthen Canadian interprovincial trade or mark a new chapter in America’s history.

Either way, the roadmap to the outcome has put our country’s sovereignty at a threat. So much so that B.C. Premier David Eby called out separatists who reportedly went to the White House in recent weeks as ‘treasonous.’ Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, however, struggled to denounce their actions.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to break down Smith’s current balancing act, how provincial politics plays a role in the future of Canada’s sovereignty, and what he believes Ottawa should do to prevent the potential of foreign interference from south of the border.