Hamilton police uncover alleged elder abuse, auto‑theft operation while probing arson case

A Hamilton Police Service officer is seen standing in front of a cruiser. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 3, 2026 9:11 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 9:20 am.

Hamilton police say an investigation that began with a series of arsons has widened, uncovering allegations of prolonged elder abuse, forcible confinement and a stolen‑vehicle operation tied to two accused now facing a long list of charges.

Authorities first arrested two suspects in January 2026 in connection with several deliberately set fires at a Hamilton residence. One of the accused was later released on court‑ordered conditions — conditions police say were quickly breached.

As investigators continued to probe the arson case, Hamilton police say new information surfaced suggesting an elderly person had been subjected to ongoing abuse. Detectives then launched a separate criminal investigation.

Police say that work revealed allegations of repeated physical assaults, threats, forcible confinement and the use of weapons over an extended period. Both accused are now facing additional charges linked to those findings.

Officers executed further search warrants at properties associated with the pair, recovering stolen vehicles and what police describe as proceeds of crime. Examinations of the vehicles determined that several had been stolen and re‑identified, and investigators expect more charges as the case continues.

Nicholas Tomasetti (also known as Chine), a 28‑year‑old Hamilton man, is now charged with more than a dozen offences, including four counts of arson, possession of incendiary materials, break and enter, proceeds of crime, altering a vehicle identification number, failing to comply with a release order, multiple assault‑with‑a‑weapon counts, forcible confinement, uttering threats and mischief.

Kayla Harris, 23, of Hamilton, faces charges including arson, possession of incendiary materials, proceeds of crime, altering a vehicle identification number, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault.

Police say the incidents were targeted and there is no broader threat to the public.

