Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to seek nomination in provincial Scarborough riding being vacated by NDP’s Doly Begum

Liberal Member of Parliament Nate Erskine-Smith has announced he intends to seek the nomination to run for the Liberals provincially in the riding vacated by the Ontario NDP’s Doly Begum.

Begum, who served as Ontario NDP deputy leader, announced her resignation as the MPP for Scarborough Southwest on Tuesday, saying she’ll run federally for the Liberal Party of Canada in an attempt to succeed Bill Blair.

Later on Tuesday, Erskine-Smith released a statement saying he would try to fill her vacancy.

“I’ll continue to support Prime Minister Carney and our federal Liberal team,” he wrote. “At the same time, I know that the biggest difference I can make is rebuilding our provincial Liberal party to deliver for Ontarians.

“We’ve been working hard to build a provincial team that’s ready to run, win, and govern together, and the rules for the leadership race will be announced soon.

“When it comes to Ontario, I’m all in.”

Erskine-Smith said he’s communicated his intentions with interim leader John Fraser.

He was also quick to take a shot at Doug Ford’s government.

“We deserve better than this tired, incompetent, and self-dealing Conservative government,” Erskine-Smith added.

Earlier, the Liberal Party of Canada announced Begum was nominated as its candidate to run in a yet-to-be-called federal byelection in the same riding.

“I understand the priorities of our community, and at this crucial moment for our country, I believe we must come together to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Canada,” Begum said in a statement released by the Liberals.

News of Begum’s nomination came a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Blair will resign his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Begum was first elected as an Ontario NDP MPP in 2018. She was re-elected in 2022 and 2025. Begum was also the party’s public transit shadow minister.

With files from Nick Westoll