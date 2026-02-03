Near‑disaster on QEW: Car flies over guardrail, wedged in trees above highway

The crash happened around 10:51 a.m. on Jan. 30 on the ramp from the Fort Erie–bound QEW to Highway 420. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 3, 2026 8:13 am.

A 23‑year‑old woman walked away without injuries last week after her vehicle vaulted over a guardrail on an icy Niagara Falls ramp and became wedged in a cluster of trees, preventing it from tumbling onto the busy QEW.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, on the ramp from the Fort Erie–bound QEW to Highway 420.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver lost control on slick, ice‑covered pavement. The vehicle slid into a buildup of snow on the shoulder, climbed the embankment and sailed over the guardrail before landing nose‑down in thick brush and trees.

Those trees, officers said, were the only thing stopping the vehicle from rolling down the steep drop toward the Toronto‑bound lanes of the QEW.

Witnesses who saw the crash unfold rushed to help, climbing down the embankment and pulling the woman from the perched vehicle. She was the only person inside and was not hurt. Police say no charges are expected.

Police are urging drivers to slow down, leave extra space and be prepared for sudden changes in road conditions.

