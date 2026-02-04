More than 160 police launch raids targeting Hells Angels in Quebec, New Brunswick

MONTRÉAL — More than 160 police officers have launched a series of raids in Quebec and New Brunswick allegedly targeting a Hells Angels cocaine distribution network.

A news release by Quebec provincial police says the raids were conducted by an integrated unit that specializes in organized crime and is composed of its officers, the RCMP and municipal police.

The release says the operation targeted an alleged cocaine network as well as a system to control territory to the benefit of Hells Angels biker gang chapters in Quebec.

Provincial police say the raids began early in the morning across unidentified municipalities in Quebec and New Brunswick.

The news release gave few details about the operation, with police saying they will provide an update on the case over the coming days.

The integrated police unit — known as ENRCO — says its mandate is to target leaders of organized crime networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

