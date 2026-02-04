Maccelli scores twice, Maple Leafs dump Edmonton Oilers 5-2

Matthew Knies contributed a goal and an assist for Toronto (27-21-9), while John Tavares recorded his 20th of the season and Bobby McMann added an empty-net strike. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 5:37 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 5:38 am.

Matias Maccelli scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Matthew Knies contributed a goal and an assist for Toronto (27-21-9), while John Tavares recorded his 20th of the season and Bobby McMann added an empty-net strike.

Kapanen levelled the score at 2-2 early in the third period, but a pair of penalties proved to be Edmonton’s undoing.

Rookie winger Matthew Savoie was sent to the box for interference, and Mattias Janmark joined him seconds later on a high-sticking infraction. Maccelli scored just under a minute into Toronto’s 5-on-3 advantage, and Tavares gave the Leafs a 4-2 lead on the remaining power play.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced in the Leafs’ net, including a diving stop on Leon Draisaitl that prevented the home side from getting back into the game in the final minutes of the third period.

The Oilers (28-20-9) got goals from Jake Walman and Kasperi Kapanen, while Connor Ingram made 22 saves.

Toronto was coming off a 4-2 victory over the Flames in Calgary on Monday, and head into the Olympic break on a three-game win streak.

Edmonton has lost two in a row and has one more game on the schedule before the NHL pauses for the Milan Cortina Games.

