Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said to be ‘feeling good’ after big air crash

Veteran Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris was said to be “feeling good” Thursday, the morning after crashing during big air training at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Brendan Matthews, Canada Snowboard’s vice-president of business development and partnerships, said the 32-year-old from Regina was taken to the hospital late Wednesday and released soon after. McMorris, who won bronze medals in slopestyle in each of his three previous Olympics, spent the night at the Olympic Village.

“He’s up this morning. He’s feeling good,” Matthews said Thursday, just metres away from the big air slope where McMorris went down.

“He’ll go through routine testing with our medical team in the Village today (Thursday), and they’ll make a decision by 4 o’clock local time this afternoon on whether or not he can go for big air (qualifying) tonight.”

Qualifying was scheduled for Thursday evening in Livigno with the final on Saturday.

Concerns were raised when McMorris was taken away on a stretcher, but Matthews said that was routine after such falls. Stil,l Matthews said it was worrying at the time.

“It always looks scary when someone takes a hard fall like that, but all things considered, it’s good news,” said Matthews.

He called it a “freak accident,” saying McMorris actually landed the trick he was attempting when it happened. He just caught some loose snow with his heel edge and had a “hard fall.”

“In our sport, we like to call it a ‘snow snake’ that comes up and bites you out of nowhere,” Matthews added. “Just a little bit of loose snow that was on the slope. Nobody’s fault, but unfortunately, these things happen in an extreme sport like ours.”

Should the decision be to withhold McMorris from big air qualifying, he would still be eligible to compete in slopestyle. However, the Canadian team could not replace him in big air.

Slopestyle qualification is set for Feb. 16 with the men’s final two days later.

The ramp in Livigno is imposing — more than 50 metres, living up the big air name. McMorris was 10th in big air in Pyeongchang and Beijing.

McMorris is a respected member of the Canadian team, with 25 X Games medals in additions to his Olympic hardware.

“He’s been the best forever,” fellow Canadian snowboarder Cameron Spalding said prior to the games.

“If you ever have any questions for him or just go have a conversation with him, you would never know talking to him that he’s one of the best snowboarders that’s ever lived,” he added. “He’s a great dude, and I’m thankful that we get to ride with him a bunch and can learn from him.”

McMorris suffered life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree during a backcountry ride in 2017. He has had a rod placed in his leg, a plate in his arm and another in his jaw as the result of that and numerous other injuries he’s endured over the years.

Matthews said while McMorris will undoubtedly want to continue with big air, it will be decided by committee.

“We all know Mark. You’ve seen this story many times with him at other games. It will be a collective decision between Mark and the medical staff. But his health and safety is their No. 1 concern.”

Eric Myles, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s chief sport officer, also addressed the McMorris crash at a COC availability in Milan.

“The most important right now, Mark is doing fine,” he said.

Myles said Mike Wilkinson, the COC’s chief medical officer, and Dr. Rod French, Freestyle Canada’s chief medical officer, were working with McMorris.

“We’re not going to take a chance for the health of an athlete,” Myles said. “We’re working with them to put them in the best condition to compete, but also to make a decision if a different decision needs to be taken.”