MLB players strike deal to be turned into AI characters that can chat with fans

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players have agreed to let a tech company create AI characters of themselves that can chat and interact with fans.

Under an agreement announced Thursday between Genies MLB Players Inc., the business affiliate of the players’ association, AI avatars of top stars will be created that can have conversations with fans. Each avatar will reflect a player’s voice and interests.

Genies will have the ability to charge for chat interactions, in-app experiences and digital goods.

The company could not say which players will initially be available as avatars.

