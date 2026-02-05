MLB players strike deal to be turned into AI characters that can chat with fans

FILE - Clouds float above Kauffman Stadium during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2026 10:01 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 10:25 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players have agreed to let a tech company create AI characters of themselves that can chat and interact with fans.

Under an agreement announced Thursday between Genies MLB Players Inc., the business affiliate of the players’ association, AI avatars of top stars will be created that can have conversations with fans. Each avatar will reflect a player’s voice and interests.

Genies will have the ability to charge for chat interactions, in-app experiences and digital goods.

The company could not say which players will initially be available as avatars.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

28m ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

47m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

5h ago

Canada‑wide warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public's help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

28m ago

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

47m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

5h ago

Canada‑wide warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting girl under 16

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are asking for the public's help locating a 64‑year‑old man wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant after a sexual assault investigation involving a victim under the age of 16. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Carney and Ont. Premier Ford 'aligned' on new auto strategy: PM

When asked about support from Ontario on the feds' move to scrap the EV rebate, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he and Premier Doug Ford are 'aligned' on the federal auto strategy despite recent differences on Chinese EVs.

1h ago

1:12
Toronto Police Chief's message to officers tied to organized crime probe

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw spoke directly to the officers alleged to be linked to an organized crime ring, saying their actions don't reflect the values of TPS.

2h ago

0:32
Home invasion ends in crashed vehicle on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot.

3h ago

5:30
Several Toronto officers arrested in connection to organized crime probe

Seven Toronto police officers have been arrested in connection with a major York Regional Police (YRP) investigation, a source confirms to CityNews.

1h ago

3:10
Chilly start Thursday, light snow expected Friday

A cold morning expected with the wind chill on Thursday with some light snow expected Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

More Videos