Will you have enough money when it’s time to retire?

Retirement is not what it used to be – for a variety of reasons.

A recent survey from the Bank of Montreal suggests it’s becoming more difficult for Canadians to save like their parents did. Is that true?



Host Kris McCusker speaks to John Sacke, investment advisor and portfolio manager for BMO Private Wealth, about new trends – both the good and bad – and how young Canadians can capitalize to avoid making the same mistakes as their parents.